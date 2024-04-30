Salem District Collector instructs officials to prioritise drinking water related works

April 30, 2024 07:11 pm | Updated 07:11 pm IST - Salem

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said here on Tuesday that officials have been instructed to prioritise drinking water-related works in the city.

Ms. Brindha Devi stated in a press release that due to the rising temperature, review meetings were being held every week to ensure the supply of drinking water at regular intervals. She emphasised the importance of prioritising drinking water-related works.

Regarding the progress on the Jal Jeevan Mission, for which administration sanction was given to install 1.37 lakh drinking water connections, the Collector said that 1.10 lakh pipeline connections were already provided and work is on to provide the remaining connections.

Additionally, five drinking water schemes would be revamped at a cost of ₹342.41 crore to increase the quantity of drinking water provided to rural areas from 40 to 55 litres per person per day. Out of five schemes, revamping works for the Edappadi combined drinking water scheme were completed, Ms. Brindha added.

Instructions were given to all departments, including highway, rural development, and public works departments, to attend to pipelines damaged during the laying or repair of roads, and officials concerned should act on complaints regarding drinking water and ensure protected drinking water is supplied to the public at regular intervals, the collector added.