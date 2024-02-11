Salem Corporation to commence works soon for Food Street at Rs. 3 crores

February 11, 2024 07:43 pm | Updated 07:43 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation is set to commence work on a food street at ₹3 crore near Pallapatti Lake, and the project is expected to be completed in six months.

Last year, the Union Health Ministry introduced the Food Street Project, aiming to establish 100 food streets across the country promoting healthy and hygienic food practices. By encouraging such practices among food businesses and community members, the project aims to reduce foodborne illnesses and improve overall health outcomes. The government also said it would provide grants under the National Health Mission (NHM) under the condition that the branding of the food streets be done as per the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI).

Financial assistance will be given for various activities such as providing safe drinking water, hand washing facilities, toilet facilities, tiled flooring for common areas, appropriate disposal of liquid and solid waste, provision of dustbins, using billboards, preparing facades and permanent signage, common storage space, lighting, specialized cards for specific trades, branding, etc.

Salem Corporation officials from the Engineering Department reported that the Director of Municipal Administration gave administrative sanction on November 24, 2023. Technical sanction was received for the project on December 1 of last year.

A tender was floated on January 3, 2024, for construction of the food street. The Corporation awarded the tender to a private company, and the work order was issued on February 7th. The Food Street will be built on 0.750 acres of land adjacent to the Pallapatti Lake in Ward 25. The work is expected to start within the next three days and will be completed before August 2024, the officials said.

Officials of the health department of Salem Corporation said a total of 34 shops will come up on the food street, each occupying 100 sq. ft. The food street will provide all necessary facilities, including gardens, granite benches, water facilities, and a bridge connecting the lake and the food street. Only hotels with FSSAI permission will be allowed to operate on the food street. The Salem Corporation will bear a total cost of ₹3 crore, of which ₹2 crore will come as a grant. The 34 food shops are expected to generate additional revenue for the Salem Corporation.