Salem Corpn. intensifies door-to-door screening

The Salem Corporation has enlisted volunteers to intensify its COVID-19 containment measures and the civic body has now started home triaging for patients here.

The Corporation is planning to deploy one field worker for every 100 houses to screen residents and identify them for symptoms. The volunteers would offer necessary assistance for patients in home isolation as well.

N. Ravichandran, Corporation Commissioner said, “there are about 2.10 lakh houses within its limits and each field worker would be responsible for 100 houses. The field workers would screen the residents for any illnesses and provide further assistance. There are 60 wards in corporation limits and a zonal officer has been deployed for each ward. The nurses from 16 urban primary health centres would provide necessary support to the field workers.”

Mr. Ravichandran said that health teams would visit COVID-19 positive patients at their homes and conduct triaging to prevent patients from waiting at Salem GH or delaying triaging.

He added that based on the readings, the nurses would contact doctors and they would advise further treatment and whether they should be shifted to COVID-19 care centre or hospitals. Volunteers are provided with necessary protective gear.

Mr. Ravichandran said that if any patients in home isolation require any assistance or if their health condition deteriorates, a separate team would visit them wearing all protective gear.