Salem Collector tells officials to expedite bridge construction works

District Collector S. Karmegham, who assessed the progress of rail overbridge construction works at Mulluvadi level crossing and Anaimedu on Saturday, urged the officials to expedite the works.

Mr. Karmegham, accompanied by senior officials from the Highways (Projects) Department, inspected the progress of the bridge construction at Mulluvadi level crossing.

The bridge was constructed at ₹124 crore. The total length of the flyover was 510.4 metres and the pathway would be about 11 metres wide, officials said. The construction works began in 2018 and the works in the railway section had been completed. Works for constructing approach ramps to the bridge were progressing.

The Collector also inspected the progress of Anaimedu bridge. According to officials, the project is implemented at ₹92 crore and the bridge would have a motorway of 11 metres and cover a distance of 800 metres. It would facilitate free traffic movement at Annaimedu where traffic from Second Agraharam and Anaimedu converged to move ahead to Ammapet and other areas, the officials said.

Mr. Karmegham advised officials to expedite works and bring the bridges into use by this December. The Collector also advised Highways (Projects) officials to finish DPR works for flyovers at Ammapet, Bretts Road and Gangavalli bypass road at the earliest.