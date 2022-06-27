Salem Collector receives 294 petitions at grievances redress day meeting

District Collector S. Karmegam handed over smart ration cards to the members of Narikuravar community in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

District Collector S. Karmegam, on Monday, received 294 petitions from the public at the weekly grievances redressal day meeting held at the Collectorate.

Mr. Karmegam handed over seven smart ration cards to members of the Narikuravar community. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to take action against the petitions as early as possible.

A group of 50 unorganised sector workers petitioned the Collector seeking disbursal of monthly pension. The workers said that for the past six months, they have not received the pension. While in other States, the unorganised sector workers received a monthly pension of ₹ 3,000, in Tamil Nadu they were given only ₹ 1,000, they said and urged the State Government to increase the pension amount.