Salem-Chennai flight operation likely to resume from March

The Union Aviation Ministry has assured S.R. Parthibhan, MP, that Salem-Chennai flight operations is likley to resume from March 2022.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation General V.K. Singh said this in his reply to a question raised by the MP in Parliament in December. The MP said the air connectivity would facilitate students, persons seeking medical attention in Chennai.

Mr. Parthibhan said that due to lack of flight operations the economic activity in the region has been affected. The MP requested the Centre to ensure permanent flight operations between Salem-Chennai.

The Minister said in a letter that the Chennai-Salem-Chennai route was awarded to a private operator under the UDAN scheme. The route operations commenced in March 2018 and were discontinued owing to completion of three-year tenure. The Minister said the Union Ministry has approved an extension of one year to all routes completing their tenure on or before December 31, 2021.