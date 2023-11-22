HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Safety concern, persistent stray dog menace trouble residents of Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore

Residents say that while a police patrol vehicle frequents the area, there is a need for CCTV cameras to enhance overall security

November 22, 2023 05:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST

Avantika Krishna
Damaged roads a cause of concern for residents of Uppilipalayam in Ward 53.

Damaged roads a cause of concern for residents of Uppilipalayam in Ward 53. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Coimbatore Corporation Ward 53: Uppilipalayam (East Zone)
Main areas
Kamarajar Road, Masakalipalayam, Varadarajapuram Main Road, Subbakonar Street, Chinnaswamy Naidu layout, Lakshmipuram
Voters
Female - 9,078
Male - 8,890
Others - 2
Councillor
D. Mohan (CPI)
Contact number
8925514053
Issues
Stray dog menace, open dumping of waste, lack of surveillance cameras
Infrastructure
7 Public toilets, Urban Primary Health Centre, Corporation park

Uppilipalayam, situated just off Avinashi main road, where the Government Medical College in situated, teems with eateries, markets, and retail outlets. Despite the well-maintained secondary amenities, residents grapple with sub par roads, lack of security, and persistent stray dog menace.

Govind Prabhakaran, a resident of Gandhipudur, pointed out the proximity to a Tasmac shop, late-night disturbances caused by drunk persons, and a growing incidence of cat-calling. “While a police patrol vehicle frequents the area, we feel there is a need for CCTV cameras in public places to enhance overall security,” he said.

Additionally, the roads are riddled with potholes, exacerbated by lack of adequate speed breakers. This becomes particularly problematic as speeding vehicles manoeuvre through by-lanes to evade traffic on the main Kamarajar Road.

In the southern vicinity, adjacent to the Government Medical College, inhabitants of Vinayakar Kovil Street extensions express concern over the apparent inaction of the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation in addressing the issue of stray dogs scavenging through the waste left in the open by both conservancy workers and residents.

Councillor D. Mohan of Ward 53 said, “The inefficiency of waste collection service is resulting in open dumping, and is subsequently contributing to an increase in stray dog menace in the area. We have also been asked to avoid employing private parties who can help with this issue. I raised the issue in the recent council meeting, but no action has been taken so far.”

However, a Corporation official said that a ward-wise survey of dogs was under way, with Ward 53 slated to be covered by the end of November. The official urged residents and councillors to refrain from engaging in private initiatives to address the issue. “The goal is to ensure humane treatment to animals,” the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.