SACON’s expertise sought to examine causes of elephant deaths in Coimbatore

The Forest Department has decided to send biological samples of elephants that died in Coimbatore Forest Division to an advanced laboratory at Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) at Anaikatti here for detailed scientific examinations to find causes behind the mortalities.

With 17 elephants, including young ones, died in the forest division this year, the Department sought the expertise of SACON to check whether factors including chronic poisoning and toxic effects were reasons for the mortalities.

As many as 16 elephants died of various reasons in seven forest ranges of the forest division from January to July. The 17th elephant death was reported on Monday when an ailing female elephant died within the limits of Pooluvapatti forest range without responding to treatments given in the last two days.

District Forest Officer D. Venkatesh told The Hindu that discussions were held with SACON authorities to get biological samples of deceased elephants examined at the advanced laboratory which was inaugurated last year.

“Experts at SACON have given us instructions on the type of samples required and methods to be followed while collecting them. Samples of kidney, intestine and liver will be sent to the laboratory for tests,” he said.

With several elephants frequently raiding farms bordering forest areas, where use of pesticides is rampant, the Department wants to know whether traces of chemicals in crops have an impact on the health of the pachyderms.

While some of the 17 elephants died of natural causes such as fight between other elephants and accidental fall, many died after roaming and lying down in ailing condition for several days.

S. Muralidharan, senior principal scientist, Division of Ecotoxicology at SACON, said the National Centre for Avian Ecotoxicology at the premier research institute was equipped with facilities to study toxic effects of chemicals on any living organisms.

It is learnt that biological samples collected from the elephant that died on Monday will be sent to the laboratory for examination.