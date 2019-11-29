Coimbatore

RPF constable felicitated for saving woman passenger

A Railway Police Force (RPF) constable, who saved a woman as she tripped while attempting to board a moving train at Coimbatore Railway Station on Thursday, was felicitated with a certificate and cash award of ₹500. The constable P. Balakrishnan prevented the passenger from falling on to the platform by swiftly pushing her inside the train. The woman was boarding Coimbatore – Mangaluru Intercity Express train. She boarded the moving train after her family members boarded safely, officials said.

Station Director P. Sathesh Saravanan felicitated Mr. Balakrishnan.

