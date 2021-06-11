Coimbatore

Rotary Club donates ICU equipment

The Rotary Club (Nilgiris West) donated ICU equipment worth ₹ 32 lakh to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Udhagamandalam on Friday.

The Rotary Club raised the amount through donations from members and international partners. The Club donated a digital X-ray unit, multipara units, an electrocardiograph machine, 10 oxygen concentrators, beds, patient tables and other items.

The Rotary Club of Nilgiris donated a fully equipped dialysis unit at a cost of ₹ 70 lakh to the Government Lawley Hospital in Coonoor.


