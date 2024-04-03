Robust occupancy of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train a shot in the arm for rail associations opposed to its extension

April 03, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

: Robust occupancy of Coimbatore-Bengaluru Vande Bharat train following its operation as per revised timings since March 11 has provided a strong ground for passenger associations to put up a stiff resistance to the purported move by the Railways to extend the train to Kochi.

The departure time of the train was extended by two hours and 25 minutes from 5 a.m. after repeated representations by the travelling public as the early departure timing posed problems for travellers to reach the Coimbatore Railway Junction. Yet, there used to be above 75% occupancy.

Now that the train departs at 7.25 a.m., it enjoys 100% patronage beyond Salem. After the revision of departure timing, the train has become a sure shot option for people from Coimbatore undertaking business visits to Salem. The Vande Bharat train provides a much higher level of comfort than car, says J. Sathish, Director, Kongu Global Forum. The travelling public were anticipating scheduling of departure at 6.10 a.m. and reduction in running time by at least half an hour, Mr. Sathish said.

Any move to extend the train to Kochi would be tantamount to compromising on the needs of the travelling public. For, it would imply diminished seat quota for Coimbatore which would be simply unacceptable, he said.

The train number 20642 departs at 7.25 a.m. instead of 5 a.m. and arrives at Bengaluru Cantonment at 1.50 p.m. instead of 11.30 a.m.

On most days, the train reaches Bengaluru at 1.30 p.m. And, in the return direction, the train, as per revised timing, starts 40 minutes later - from Bengaluru Cantonment at 2.20 p.m. instead of 1.40 p.m.

The revised departure time has been of immense help for Coimbatore-bound working professionals in Bengaluru as they are now able to complete half day work and board the train, according to Prahalad of Mettupalayam, an IT professional who says he travels by the train at least twice or thrice a month.