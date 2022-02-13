Roads, water supply remain priorities for Zone-IV residents

Fulfilment of basic amenities such as quality roads and regular supply of drinking water remains the priority for residents of the 15 wards in Zone-IV of the Tiruppur Corporation ahead of the urban local body elections.

The zone comprises wards 28 and 29, 36 to 43, 52 to 55 and 57 and covers areas including Andipalayam, Murugampalayam, Rayapuram, Veerapandi, Iduvampalayam and Karuvampalayam. A total of 1,97,540 voters are present in Zone-IV, which is 27.32% of the total electorate of the Tiruppur Corporation.

In 2011, the erstwhile village panchayats of Andipalayam, Murugampalayam and Veerapandi were merged with the Corporation. However, these areas did not get the facilities from the Corporation compared to other parts of the city for over a decade, alleged S. Velmurugan, a consumer activist based in Andipalayam. Many of the roads that were dug up for various works have not been repaired by the Corporation, posing a threat for pedestrians and motorists alike, he said.

Supply of drinking water for most parts of Zone-IV remains erratic as the water is available only around once in 10 days, which causes inconvenience to residents who go out for work during the day, Mr. Velmurugan said. “Whenever this issue is raised, there is no proper response from the Corporation,” he alleged. Underground drainage project is yet to be completed in several areas of Zone-IV and improper collection and disposal of waste cause health hazards, he further claimed.

Echoing similar sentiments, R. Anandhan of AIADMK, who served as the councillor of ward . 38 from 2011 to 2016, said that incomplete underground drainage works as well as delayed supply of water are the major issues across all wards in Zone-IV.

R. Vadivel, district executive committee member of the Communist Party of India, flagged the lack of public transport facilities such as town buses and mini buses in areas such as Rayapuram and Murugampalayam, which makes accessing primary health centres or hospitals in case of a medical emergency difficult. There are no adequate parks and libraries for children in Zone-IV, he alleged.