Road projects expected to ease traffic congestion in Erode city

Four laning of Erode – Chithode Road, widening of Erode – Thindal – Kanirowther Lake Road and completion of Outer Ring Road project is expected to ease traffic congestion in the city.
Speaking to the media at the Collectorate on Friday, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said that road widening works from Erode to Thindal is being executed at ₹25 crore and land acquisition work is in progress.
He said that the outer ring road project was stalled as land owners refused to give a portion of their lands for the project. A case was filed for 815 metre land for laying roads and the court ordered the acquisition of the land. He said that compensation will be paid and land will be acquired and works will be completed in three months.
Mr. Palaniswami also said that tender has been floated for four-laning of Erode – Chithode Road while the Central government had approved converting the Thoppur – Mettur – Bhavani – Erode Road as national highway. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared, he said. He added that DPR is being prepared for the flyover from Kalingarayan Illam to Thindal.
Currently, congestion in city roads is a major issue as in the absence of outer ring road, vehicles from other districts have to pass through the city and add to the traffic woes. Educational institutions, hospitals, commercial establishments and residential areas have come up in large numbers on Perundurai Road and Chithode Road making it as the most congested roads in the city. Hence, widening and four lane of the roads is expected to ensure smooth flow of vehicles.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath