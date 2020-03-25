Coimbatore

Risking lives to protect people in quarantined areas in Erode

Policemen on duty on Majeeth Street where families were under home quarantine in Erode on Wednesday.

Policemen on duty on Majeeth Street where families were under home quarantine in Erode on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: M_GOVARTHAN

While people are indoors keeping themselves away from COVID-19, policemen, particularly who are on duty at quarantined areas, risk their lives to ensure the safety of all.

As many as 80 policemen in two shifts guard Kollampalayam Housing Unit and Sultanpet areas, both in Corporation limits, where 295 families comprising 1,118 persons were home quarantined. Fourteen streets were cordoned off and the policemen were posted for duty round the clock to prevent entry of others into these areas.

“We used to provide security during the visit of important persons and maintain law and order during which there is no risk. But the situation is different now,” said a policeman at Kollampalayam Housing Unit.

On anonymity, he said that though they risked their lives being in a quarantined zone, it was their duty to provide security to people. “Our families fear for our safety as the Thailand nationals had visited houses in the area,” he added.

Another policeman on Majeeth Street said that the families in the quarantined zone supported them by not coming out of their houses. He said that they had to pacify a few persons who wanted to go out for some reasons.

“We explain the orders issued to us to them and after much persuasion, they listen to us,” he added.

Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan said that the policemen in quarantined zones were given masks, sanitisers, food, water and other essentials to keep them safe.

