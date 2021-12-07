Coimbatore

Revenue Inspector held for graft in Tiruppur

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption (DVAC) on Monday arrested the Revenue Inspector (RI) of Pongalur revenue village in Tiruppur district on charges of accepting a bribe of ₹25,000.

Sources said that the RI, Senthilkumar, had demanded the bribe from a man involved in gravel transport business. He allegedly demanded the bribe for allowing gravel transport within the village and to not send adverse reports to the Avinashi Tahsildar. The man reported this to the Tiruppur detachment of DVAC, who laid a trap at the RI's office in Pongalur on Monday. DVAC sleuths caught the official red-handed while accepting the bribe and arrested him, the sources said.


