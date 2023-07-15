HamberMenu
Retaining wall, bund strengthening works of Sanganoor canal to start in Coimbatore city

July 15, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The long-pending work to revamp the Sanganoor canal was taken up by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation recently for ₹49 crore. The work order to raise a retaining wall and strengthen bunds was issued roughly a fortnight ago, said Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap.

The funds sanctioned by the government for works in 2021 were rediverted after there was minimal progress recorded for the project last year. The CCMC was reallotted ₹49 crore back in July 2023, as per official sources.

As per information from the civic body, the existing channel will be deslited and resectioned. At the first 2.3 km within the city limits, the Corporation plans to raise a gabion or a reinforced concrete retaining wall on one side and pavements on both sides of the rain-fed stream.

Further, the CCMC will cut culverts for navigating the baby channels. Service roads and a cycle track on both sides for a total of 1.02km are planned in certain pockets.

Prevention

Renuka (56), a resident near Kavundampalayam close to the channel said, the people living in the low-income group settlement who do not segregate household waste are the biggest contributors to the waste accumulation.

“Dogs scavenge for food here. Some become ferocious after eating stale food, which is dangerous, especially for children and elderly.” Measures to make sure the residents cannot access the bunds must be done, she said.

A resident of Rathinapuri said the Sanganoor Pallam is a hotspot for open dumping by the locals and passersby. “They throw it from the bridge across the stretch. Rodent menace increases due to this. During heavy rain, the dump in the water body is washed away, but those on the buds remain unattended.”

According to an official in the Health Department of the CCMC, authorities and councillors of ward 17 and 33 are jointly preparing a proposal regarding the regular cleaning and maintenance of the Sanganoor Pallam.

Mr. Prathap said process to raze down encroachments is under way and the civic body will consider adding wired nets over the parapet of the bridges to block such activities.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu / water pollution / corporations

