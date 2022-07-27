Resumption of train services between Erode Junction and Palakkad town

Unreserved MEMU Express special trains between Erode Junction and Palakkad Town will resume from July 29.

A press release from Salem Railway Junction said that Train No.06818 Palakkad Town – Erode Junction train will leave Palakkad Town at 2.40 p.m. to reach Erode Junction at 7.10 p.m. The train will run with effect from July 29.

Likewise, Train No.06819 Erode Junction – Palakkad Town train will leave Erode Junction at 7.15 a.m. to reach Palakkad Town Junction at 11.45 a.m. The train will run with effect from July 30. Both these trains will run six days a week, except on Thursdays.

The compositions were 8 car MEMU comprising two motor cars and six trailer cars, the release added.