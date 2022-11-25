Resume pair of pre-COVID Coimbatore-Pollachi trains: passengers tell Railways

November 25, 2022 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Railways must resume trains between Coimbatore and Pollachi Junctions that were stopped in 2020 owing to COVID-19-imposed restrictions, Pollachi Train Passengers’ Welfare Association requested recently.

Association president S. Balakrishnan, in a petition to the Collector, said till March 2020 (pre-COVID) the Coimbatore Junction-Pollachi Unreserved train would depart at 5.45 a.m. daily and reach Pollachi Junction by 6.45 a.m., and the Pollachi-Coimbatore train left Pollachi at 8.30 p.m. and reach Coimbatore at 9.45 p.m. This train acts as a connection for Pollachi, Kinathukadavu and Podanur passengers who need to alight or deboard trains like Chemmozhi Express (16615/16616), Alleppey Express (22639), Nilgiri Express (12671), Chennai Mail (12602, 12624) and Cheran Express (12674) and those between Palakkad and Tiruchendur — from Coimbatore or Pollachi Junctions.

BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, who met Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, recently said this is a long-pending demand of the people and must be implemented immediately.

Sources at the Salem Division of the Southern Railway said they have received several petitions and the resumption plans are yet to be discussed by authorities.

Stoppage at Kinathukadavu

The Federation of Consumer Organisation Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry (FEDCOT) recently requested the Railways to add Kinathukadavu as a stoppage for a pair of trains between Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam (06030/06029).

“Residents of Kinathukadavu in the district, are forced to travel 22 km to Pollachi or 27 km to Coimbatore by bus to board Tirunelveli - Mettupalayam Special Fare Special (06030) and Mettupalayam - Tirunelveli Special Fare Special (06029) trains. It is challenging for elders and women,” FEDCOT said in the letter.

“Further, many pilgrims from several southern districts visit Kinathukadavu to visit Sulakkal Mariamman temple and Muthumalai Murugan temple,” it said.

“Pollachi MP K. Shanmugasundaram and Kinathukadavu MLA Damodaran have been petitioning the Ministry requesting the same since May. We request the Railways to add a one-minute stoppage at the Kinathukadavu station,” it said.