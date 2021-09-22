Restrooms sought for women workers at Co-optex

The Co-optex Employees Union has demanded the organisation to construct restrooms for women workers.

Various resolutions were passed at the executive committee meeting of the Union held here on Tuesday. The Union demanded stern action against those who purchased low quality goods for Co-optex and wanted the government to withdraw charge memo issued on workers for poor sales. The other demands were construction of restrooms for women, revoking revised working hours, job permanency for temporary workers and filling up of vacancies. The Union also demanded the Co-optex to procure all goods that remain stagnated with the weavers’ associations. It wanted the government to provide welfare assistance of ₹5 lakh to the families of deceased weavers.