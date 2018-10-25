Restoration work commences at Runnymede railway station

The more than 125-year-old Runnymede railway station, built amidst the idyllic surroundings of a shola forest, a few kilometres outside Coonoor town, is to be given a fresh lease of life with the Salem division of the Southern Railways beginning beautification work of the station.

Over the last few years, the railway station, which is iconic for its colonial-era buildings, the surrounding forests and its location – situated a few hundred metres from the Kattery Park and the fast-flowing Coonoor River, had fallen into a state of disrepair, with the station not being used as a halting point for passing locomotives.

However, officials said that work on the renovation of the railway station has already been started, with ₹10 lakh being earmarked for its beautification.

“While a major part of the fund will be used for the restoration of the station and the building itself, new benches, lighting and platform shelters are going to be installed to promote tourism,” said officials.

The Runnymede station as well as the station in Adderly, have both been earmarked for beautification due to the surrounding scenery and the panoramic views they offer, officials said.

They added that tourists travelling in the Nilgiri Mountain Railway route often disembark from the train when it halts at the stations for operational purposes to take pictures of the surrounding valley.

K. Natrajan, a heritage train and NMR enthusiast who founded the Heritage Steam Chariot Trust, commended the Southern Railway officials for their role in maintaining and preserving the two railway stations.

“The Runnymede railway station is the only station that is located along the ghat section of the Nilgiri Mountain Railway, having such excellent road access,” he said, adding that the station had been technically non-functional, except for operational stops since 1982.

“The station has extreme historical value as well,” added Mr. Natrajan, who called on the Railways to look into the prospect of once again making the station a halting point, where tourists can buy tickets to board the train to Coonoor or to Udhagamandalam.