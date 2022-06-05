Residents picket police station in Salem
Salem The residents of Karuppur picketed the local police station on Sunday.
More than 50 women gathered before the station and urged the police to take action against people who were selling liquor illegally in the locality. They claimed that despite numerous complaints, the police did not take action against them.
The Karuppur police talked with them and assured them that they would take action. Based on the assurance, residents withdrew their protest.
