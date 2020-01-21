Residents want Vendipalayam subway work expedited

The delay in completion of the limited use subway at Vendipalayam has irked the residents, who want the works finished at the earliest.

As part of eliminating unmanned and manned level crossings in Salem Railway Division, the Construction Organisation of the Southern Railway began works to construct an limited use subway at ₹ 1.5 crore in the Chennai – Erode section at Vendipalayam in October 2019.

The road was temporarily closed to facilitate the work, and the area residents had to take additional five km to reach the other side to even board buses. Even pedestrians found difficulty in crossing the track. Following a protest staged by the residents in December last year, a temporary way was created for pedestrians to cross the track. However , residents said that the work was being carried out at a slow pace. “The work has hit our daily commute as we are forced to reach Solar and take the main road to reach the city. The condition is worse during night hours when we return from work”, said Murugan, a resident. He urged the authorities to finish the works soon.