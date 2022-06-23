Residents urge Coimbatore Corporation to remove gate on pathway

A few residents of Springfield Rivera in Ondipudur has urged the Coimbatore Corporation to remove the illegal gate on the public pathway.

Earlier on June 10, the Corporation had given a notice to the Springfield Rivera Owners Association to remove the gate that was installed in the 30-feet driveway. In the notice, the Corporation said that the gate is obstructing the pathway of public movement and directed the association to remove the gate within a week.

The Corporation also issued a warning that if the gate is not removed within the notice period, criminal proceedings would be initiated against the association.

Residents said that the gate was not removed even after the expiry of the notice period. They urged the Corporation Commissioner to intervene in this matter and direct the officials to remove the gate.