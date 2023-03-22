Residents to receive 24x7 water supply soon, says Coimbatore Corporation

March 22, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:34 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Over 30,000 residents of Ward 18 of Kavundampalayam under North Zone, comprising portions of Sanganoor and Nallampalayam in the Coimbatore Corporation, are to receive 24x7 water supply soon as Suez India, a private company implementing the project, has completed over 70% of the works, according to the Ward councillor.

“Suez has completed laying of 25 km of the 33 km pipeline, under the Corporation’s 24x7 water supply project and the remaining will be completed by the end of April. Moreover, a borewell was dug for the Ward, and two more are to come up within the next couple of months to ensure adequate supply,” said councillor A. Radhakrishnan.

“At present, drinking water is supplied once in three-five days. It is to be noted that a portion of the pipeline in Lakshmi Nagar got damaged 10-12 days ago and the entire street was flooded. The officials temporarily fixed the issue and covered the dug-out portion with sand and placed a barricade last week,” said S. Perumal, a shopkeeper of Sanganoor in the city.

“Along with this, the road in many areas needs to be re-laid and there is an urgent need for drainage connection,” he added.

Mr. Radhakrishnan said, “The damage took place during overnight construction work under the Suez project. Repairs will be over by this week.”

“An estimate for road overhaul is to be finalised and the tender is to be rolled out for the Thairittari Road in Kannanppa Nagar. We are awaiting completion of works.”

According to an engineer in the civic body, the underground pipeline was laid in 2010 and is awaiting linkage. “Once the underground drainage project is completed in Nanjundapuram in the North Zone, connections will begin for all the wards and completed by year-end.”

Apart from this, the fencing and borewell for a urban primary health centre in Amritha Avenue need to be completed and the centre being built at a cost of ₹25 lakh will be unveiled along with over 30 other centres by the Chief Minister soon, the councillor said.