Residents stage road roko in Salem

April 08, 2024 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Residents of Rasigoundanur on Monday staged a road blockade demanding a proper supply of drinking water. Over 50 families in the area have been facing issues with inadequate drinking water supply for the past few days and had reported the issue to the officials of the Edaganasalai municipality, but no action was taken. Consequently, more than 100 people staged a protest at the Chinnappampatti-Elampillai Road, carrying empty pots. Municipality officials arrived at the spot and promised to supply drinking water at regular intervals, after which the residents withdrew their protest..

Salem

