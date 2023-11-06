November 06, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The stench of rotten household waste and open sewage lines welcome visitors to the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board’s (TNUHDB) tenements at Gandhi Nagar in Keeranatham panchayat, around 10 km from Coimbatore.

The residents of 1,000-odd one-BHK flats, who were evicted from various parts of the city nearly five years ago, are now accustomed to the stench and tired of complaining about their plight to the authorities.

“There are 40 four-storeyed blocks in the compound, each having 32 one-BHK flats. The septic tanks are full, due to which waste from upper storeys are coming out through the closets of flats on the ground floor,” said A. Thamburaj, who was evicted from Siddhapudur and moved to a flat here five years ago.

The residents complained that TNUHDB was not maintaining the sewage system and septic tanks. Mosquito menace, wild growths on outer walls, cracks and minor leaks were among the other issues they raised.

The residents also alleged that the Keeranatham panchayat was not collecting garbage regularly though they were paying tax to the local body.

“The panchayat workers and ward councillors say that the Board did not hand over the tenements to the local body, and hence they cannot carry out garbage collection and other sanitation works. However, we are paying the tax,” said another resident.

K. Thulasiammal, a 55-year-old woman who moved to the tenement after she was evicted from her house at Gandhipuram, alleged that drinking water was supplied once in a week and bore well water once in two weeks.

Coimbatore-based advocate J. Malaravan, who visited Gandhi Nagar tenements on Sunday, wanted immediate intervention of the authorities, including district administration, TNUHDB and Keeranatham panchayat in settling the issues and ensuring better living conditions to the residents. He also lodged a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Cell on the situation on Monday.

“When such living conditions pose threat to the lives of people, the revenue divisional officer is empowered to look into the matter and take action against the concerned bodies under 133 (conditional order for removal of nuisance) of the CrPC,” said advocate S. Balamurugan from the People’s Union for Civil Liberties.

When contacted, the secretary of Keeranatham panchayat said that the TNUHDB was yet to hand over the tenements at Gandhi Nagar to the local body. The official claimed that the panchayat had given garbage bins to every flat and the conservancy workers collected waste from each flat on a daily basis.

Coimbatore District Collector said that he would look into the complaints.