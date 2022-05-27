Residents of Sithan Nagar in Erode oppose sewage treatment plant in their area

Residents of Sithan Nagar in Ward 12 on Friday staged a protest opposing the corporation’s move to establish a sewage treatment plant in their area.

An earthmover had arrived at the spot to carry out the work. But, the residents opposed it. They said that the civic body had decided to establish the plant to process sewage collected through underground sewerage schemes in the zone.

About 10,000 people reside in various streets in the area. Residents were opposing the project for many months. As many as 5,000 students study in various schools located 500 metres from the proposed site. “We fear that the odour from the plant would affect the children and the residents”, they said and added that the residents strongly oppose the project. “But, the corporation is not considering our request”, they said.

They said that the plant will be coming up in a thickly populated area and would pose a threat to the residents. “Since the people would face adverse impact, including environmental pollution and degradation, we strongly opposed it and wanted the proposed plant to be established in another area,” they said. Later, officials held talks with the residents and pacified them.