Residents of Bharathi Nagar in Erode oppose demolition of their houses

The State Highways Department has asked them to vacate houses for road widening project

The residents of Bharathi Nagar in Soolai have urged the district administration to postpone the demolition of their houses for road widening works, until they were provided alternative accommodation.

In their petition to the District Collector, which they dropped in the petition box, the people said that there were 100 houses in their area in which those belonging to Adi Dravidar and Dalit communities have been residing for over 50 years. The State Highways Department had served a notice recently asking them to vacate their houses for road widening project. Most of the people were daily wage earners. If their houses were demolished, they have no place to live and would be forced to take shelter along the road. The petition wanted the administration to allot them houses under government schemes and until that their houses should not be demolished.