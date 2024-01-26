GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Republic Day celebrated in Salem, Namakkal and Erode districts

January 26, 2024 07:44 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector S.Karmegam presenting a certificate to a police personnel in Salem on Friday.

District Collector S.Karmegam presenting a certificate to a police personnel in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The 75th Republic Day was celebrated with enthusiasm in Salem, Namakkal, and Erode districts on Friday.

At the function held at Salem Mahatma Gandhi Stadium, District Collector S. Karmegam hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour by the police. The Collector distributed Chief Minister’s medals to 166 police personnel for meritorious service, and 122 police personnel received appreciation certificates. Likewise, 77 officials from various departments also received appreciation certificates from the Collector. He also distributed welfare assistance worth ₹19.41 lakh to 30 beneficiaries.

Later, 1,667 students performed various cultural programmes. Salem City Commissioner B. Vijayakumari and District Superintendent of Police A.K. Arun Kabilan participated. Gram sabha meeting was held in all 385 panchayats in Salem district on Friday.

Collector S. Uma handing over appreciation certificate to an official in Namakkal on Friday.

Collector S. Uma handing over appreciation certificate to an official in Namakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: DIPR

Namakkal District Collector S. Uma hoisted tri colour flag at the Republic Day function held on the Collectorate premises. The Collector and officials released white balloons and pigeons. The Collector distributed Chief Minister’s medals to 42 police personnel in the district and appreciation certificates to 34 police personnel.

Similarly, 287 officials from various departments also received appreciation certificates from the Collector. The Collector distributed welfare assistance to the tune of ₹87.45 lakh to 21 beneficiaries.

Later, 634 school students performed cultural programmes at the function.

Gram sabha meeting was held in all the 322 panchayats in the district. Ms. Uma participated in the meeting held at Thengalpalayam panchayat in Vennandur.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the guard of honour in Erode.

Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara inspecting the guard of honour in Erode. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

In Erode district, at the function held at Anaikalpalayam Armed Reserve Ground, District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara hoisted the national flag and distributed the Chief Minister’s medal to 51 police personnel and appreciation certificates to 124 officials from various departments.

The Collector also distributed welfare assistance to 31 beneficiaries worth ₹18.80 lakh.

Later, 270 students from eight schools performed cultural programmes.

Gram sabha meeting was held in all the 225 panchayats in the district. At the meeting held at Pichandapalayam panchayat, the Collector participated.

