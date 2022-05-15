Renovated out-patient facility inaugurated at Lawley Hospital in Coonoor

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan inaugurating the Out-Patient Department at the Lawley Hospital in Coonoor on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A state-of-the-art Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the Government Lawley Hospital in Coonoor was inaugurated by Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan on Saturday.

The 1914 OPD building of the hospital was renovated and modernised with funds from the Microland Foundation. The OPD was re-dedicated to the people of Coonoor by Mr. Radhakrishnan, along with S.P. Amrit, District Collector, the Microland Foundation and Rotary Club of the Nilgiris, Coonoor, a press release stated.

Donations for the facility was coordinated by Rotary Club of the Nilgiris (Coonoor) who oversaw the construction of the upgraded facility.

The renovation preserved the heritage building while introducing new heating systems in the waiting area for the cold climate, adding restrooms for patients and having new consultation rooms for doctors to have a space to examine patients in privacy among other infrastructure, the release added.

With the new OPD facility, the Lawley Hospital would have a capacity to handle over 400 out-patients a day, reducing the need for people to visit other government or private hospitals and medical facilities in Coimbatore or Udhagamandalam for specialised care.

“The new OPD improves access, continuity of care, and disease prevention while reducing In-Patient Department costs,” said Pradeep Kar, Founder, Chairman and Managing Director of Microland.

The OPD had access to clean drinking water, waste management facilities and essential medical equipment, said M.G. Girish, Chairman, Rotary Foundation, who gave a presentation on the project’s scope during the inauguration.

Kalpana Kar, Trustee of Microland Foundation, spoke of the Foundation’s goals to upgrade the hospital to provide comprehensive secondary healthcare, the release said.