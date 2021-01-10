Removal of MNM flags, posters is additional publicity: Kamal Haasan

The removal of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) flags and posters in Coimbatore, ahead of his tour on Sunday, had brought additional publicity, the party chief Kamal Haasan told journalists at the airport on Sunday.
“We would like to thank the minister and [Coimbatore] Corporation staff for removing posters as it had brought additional publicity,” he said.
If only they showed as much interest in public welfare as they had in removing the flags and posters, there would not have risen the need for him to enter politics, he added.
Later, campaigning at various points in the city, Mr. Haasan said Tamil Nadu was ready for change.
There was a historic opportunity in front of young voters to bring about a change in the State and he was there as a tool to help them bring about that change.
When he had announced wages for homemakers as one of the MNM’s election promise, those who had initially laughed at it were now in awe of the scheme.
Likewise, when he announced free laptop for every house, people had ridiculed him saying that he too was after freebie politics.
It was not so, Mr. Haasan said and added that the computer would help them access government schemes without middlemen and do away corruption.
In his closed-door interaction with representatives of various sections of society, the MNM head said he wanted cities in the State to help reach their potential.
