Relaxations for vegetable, flower traders

The vendors who had stalls at the flower market here have welcomed the decision of Coimbatore Coporation to provide them with alternative space.

“Lot of people who are not regular traders at the market have put up temporary stalls on the roadsides and are selling flowers. We are losing business because of this. We have requested the officials for an alternative venue. We will put up at least 100 shops in the temporary venue,” said Selvakumar, president of the flower market traders’ association.

At the Thyagi Kumaran market, as many as 55 shops were reopened on Monday. “We have worked out a system where three shops in each row will be opened every day. This will ensure personal distancing. A trader will be able to open shops at least two times a week,” said M. Rajendran, president of the Thyagi Kumaran Market Vegetable Merchants’ Association.

While the shops at the two bus stands in Gandhipuram will continue to be functional till the lockdown is lifted, the Thyagi Kumaran market is also open. It gives confidence to the traders, he said.