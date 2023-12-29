GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Regulated market buildings to come up at ₹6.60 crore in Namakkal

December 29, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Namakkal

The Hindu Bureau
Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and Collector S. Uma participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for regulated market buildings in Namakkal on Friday.

Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar and Collector S. Uma participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for regulated market buildings in Namakkal on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Rajya Sabha member K.R.N. Rajeshkumar participated in the ground-breaking ceremony for the construction of regulated market buildings at ₹6.60 crore in Namakkal on Friday.

In the function held at Vasanthapuram Panchayat in Namakkal Panchayat Union, the MP said that based on the announcement made in the Tamil Nadu Assembly in the agriculture budget, two acres were identified in Vasanthapuram, and the market would have godowns and other infrastructure. Farmers would be able to store and protect their produce in the godown, particularly during the rainy season, Mr. Rajeshkumar added.

Later, the MP inaugurated the Millets Festival at Namakkal Kavignar Ramalingam Government Women’s Arts College on behalf of the Food Safety Department. In the function, Mr. Rajeshkumar said that in Tamil Nadu, on an average, millets were cultivated on 8.67 lakh hectares. This year, the target given was 80,100 hectares, and in that, millets had been cultivated in 79,327 hectares. Now, steps were being had been taken to cultivate millets on an additional 8,000 hectares in the district.

In these functions, District Collector S. Uma, MLA P. Ramalingam, and officials participated.

