Regional parties will come out of BJP-led alliance, says R. Mutharasan

Regional parties across the country will come out of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance and Bihar was just an example, said R. Mutharasan, State Secretary of Communist Party of India (CPI), in Tiruppur, on Wednesday.

He told the press persons, that the agenda of the BJP to come to power in Tamil Nadu and Kerala will not happen at any time. The pattern has changed now, as the regional parties that were once in alliance with BJP have started coming out of the alliance, he added.

“Institutions of democracy such as judiciary, Election Commission and Reserve Bank of India are under huge pressure from the Union Government, and it is a threat to democracy,” said Mr. Mutharasan. He also said that the BJP is disrupting the diverse culture of India by promoting enmity between religions.

Industries across Tiruppur are suffering because of the increase in yarn prices, he said, adding that many Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the district were forced to shut their business because of the impact of the pandemic. This, along with some policy decisions of the Union Government, has increased unemployment, he added.

“The contract labour policies followed by the government and private institutions should be abolished, as the institutions are not paying minimum wages,” he said.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Democratic Front is strong and will continue in the State. He also announced that the CPI will stage a protest in front of the Central Government offices across the State on August 30 on various issues.

Earlier, on the last day of the CPI State conference in Tiruppur on Tuesday, Mr. Mutharasan was elected unopposed for the third time as the State Secretary.