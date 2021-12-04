Suez India Pvt. Ltd. on Friday conducted a drive to recruit differently abled persons. A communique from the company, which is executing the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement project in 60 wards, said it conducted the drive to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. For various office work like data entry operation and customer service, 25 persons appeared for the interview. The company had shortlisted seven and had planned to recruit two or three persons.
Recruitment drive for differently abled
Special Correspondent
Coimbatore,
December 04, 2021 00:50 IST
Special Correspondent
Coimbatore,
December 04, 2021 00:50 IST
Related Articles
Close X
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
Printable version | Dec 4, 2021 12:51:39 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/recruitment-drive-for-differently-abled/article37833276.ece
© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.
Next Story