Recruitment drive for differently abled

Suez India Pvt. Ltd. on Friday conducted a drive to recruit differently abled persons. A communique from the company, which is executing the 24x7 drinking water supply improvement project in 60 wards, said it conducted the drive to mark the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. For various office work like data entry operation and customer service, 25 persons appeared for the interview. The company had shortlisted seven and had planned to recruit two or three persons.