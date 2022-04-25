Recognition for Coimbatore Micro and Small Enterprises Facilitation Council

Coimbatore has bagged an award for settlement of delayed payments to Micro, Small and Medium-scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

Minister for MSMEs Narayan Tatu Rane presented the award, given away by the Chamber of Indian MSMEs, to the chairman of MSE Facilitation Council, Coimbatore. It was received by the general manager of District Industries Centre, Coimbatore, B. Karthigaivasan, on behalf of the Industries Commissioner, at a function held in New Delhi recently.

The Facilitation Council in Coimbatore heard 244 cases during financial year 2021-2022 and of these, 29 were settled (₹ 5.48 crore) through mutual conciliation. Judgements were passed for another 149 cases for ₹21 crore. The pending cases are carried over to this financial year.

The MSE Faciliation Council is only for payment delays of more than 45 days to micro and small-scale units. Industries in these segments that have complaints of delayed payments can approach the council. Some cases take a few sittings to be settled. Details of the Council are available on https://samadhaan.msme.gov.in, he said.

A meeting of the Council was held here on Friday in which more than 100 cases were taken up for hearing, Mr. Karthigaivasan added.