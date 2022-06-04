Rasipuram man, his mother convicted for dowry death

The SC/ST Special Court found the duo guilty and awarded seven years imprisonment for the duo under Section 306

An SC/ST Special Court has convicted a casual labourer and his mother for causing the death of his wife by harassing her for dowry. They were sentenced to seven years of imprisonment for abetment of suicide.

According to the prosecution, the first accused R. Ramachandran (32), a resident of Rasipuram married Udhayatharagai (23) in 2013. She died by suicide in June 2014 at their residence following a quarrel with her husband. Her father had filed a complaint with Rasipuram police against her husband and his mother R. Madhammal (54) for harassing his daughter for money and jewellery.

The police registered a case under Sections 498-A (punishment for subjecting a woman to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC.

The SC/ST Special Court found the duo guilty and awarded seven years imprisonment for the duo under Section 306 and three years imprisonment under Section 498-A of the IPC. The court also slapped them with a fine of ₹5,000 each.

Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.