Rare Eurasian Hobby sighted at Gobichettipalayam

It was spotted by a medical representative during his morning walk

The Eurasian Hobby, a migratory bird from Europe, was spotted at Gobichettipalayam recently.

D. Veeramani, who works as a medical representative, spotted the bird during his morning walk in the fields and recorded it on his camera. The Eurasian Hobby belongs to a family of falcons and feeds on small animals, birds and insects. It migrates to southern Russian regions, eastern parts of Africa and to Himalayan region for breeding. Also, these migratory birds could be seen in North India during October and November.

It weighs up to 230 gm and has a grey back and a dark crown. This species was also spotted in Coimbatore in the western region.