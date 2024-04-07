GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections

Ramanathapuram residents demand action as neglected park gives rise to mosquitoes

“Families living close to the park are facing an increase in mosquito menace in the recent months,” a resident said.

April 07, 2024 05:36 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
The Tamizh Semmozhi Poonga in Ramanathapuram in a dismal state.

The Tamizh Semmozhi Poonga in Ramanathapuram in a dismal state. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Residents of Ramanathapuram are up in arms over the dire state of the Corporation-owned Tamizh Semmozhi public park, which they claim has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes due to poor maintenance.

The park, situated at Shakti Nagar near Trichy Road, has now turned into a hazard, with broken play equipment, overgrown grass, and an abundance of dry leaves littering the ground.

The lack of regular cleaning has made the park a perfect breeding ground for mosquitoes, say local residents, who are particularly at risk of mosquito bites.

The walking track, once a popular spot for exercise enthusiasts, is now overrun with plants and debris, along with puddles of water.

“I used to bring my children here to play, but now I am afraid to even step into the park due to the mosquito infestation,” said Sudha, a concerned parent. “Families living close to the park are facing an increase in mosquito menace in the recent months.”

Another resident, Priya, added, “The authorities need to act immediately to address the issue before it gets out of hand. We are unable to keep our doors and windows open because of this and the house becomes stuffy when it is summer.”

Responding to these concerns, a sanitation official of the Corporation assured that the park would be cleaned by April 6. However, no action has been taken yet.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / parks / public works & infrastructure / environmental cleanup

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.