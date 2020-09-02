Rain leaves puddles on roads in Erode

Erode Several parts of the district received widespread rain during the intervening night of Tuesday- Wednesday bringing down the temperature here.
Gunderipallam received the highest rainfall of 85.5mm followed by Talavadi with 69 mm in the last 24 hours ending 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Rainfall recorded at other places were Nambiyur 39 mm, Chennimalai 36 mm, Bhavani Sagar 32.8 mm, Gobichettipalayam 28 mm, Elanthakuttai Medu 22.4 mm, Kodiveri 22 mm, Sathyamangalam 20 mm and Erode 11 mm.
The rain also led to stagnation of water on many roads in the city while the vegetable market at VOC Park Ground turned slushy. Traders wanted concrete flooring to be done so that vehicles do not get struck in the slush and people can move without trouble.
Due to heavy winds at a few villages in Anthiyur, standing banana crops were damaged as farmers wanted compensation for the crop loss. The rain also led to formation of temporary waterfalls on Dhimbam Ghat Road and Dindigul – Mysuru National Highway on Wednesday.
