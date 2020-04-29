Rain inundates low-lying areas in Coimbatore

After days of heat and sultry weather, Coimbatore City received its first summer shower on Tuesday night. Many areas outside the city limit in the district also received good rain.Coimbatore South received the maximum rainfall – 58mm in the 24 hours ending 8 a.m. Wednesday.

The rain saw inundation of low-lying areas and underpasses. The Coimbatore Corporation had to deploy manpower to clean the underpasses at Avinashi Road, Cross Cut Road, near Kaleeswara Mill and Kikani school.

After removing the water using tankers, the Corporation deployed its workers to remove the slush, said sources.

Usually after rain, the Corporation would receive complaints of stagnant water at underpasses but this time it did not receive any as people were indoors due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the sources added.

Coimbatore airport received the second highest rainfall – 38mm followed by Pollachi at 30mm, TNAU at 19mm, Periyanaickenpalayam at 19mm and Sulur at 13 mm. The Corporation sources said only one case of tree fall was reported in the city – in Ramnagar – and Corporation removed it.

Tuesday’s rain saw the city wake up to cloudy sky on Wednesday. Though the city did not see the usual heat, the sultry weather continued.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

In Erode, moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds lashed many parts of the city in the early hours of Wednesday.

Many parts of the rural areas received rainfall that began around 12.30 a.m. Rainfall recorded at various places in the district include Chennimalai 58 mm, Modakurichi 47 mm, Kodumudi 18.6 mm, Gobichettipalayam 17 mm, Ammapettai 16.8 mm and Talavadi 13 mm.

In Salem district, Thammampatti received 40 mm, while Mettur received 19.8 mm and Anaimalai 17 mm. In Namakkal district, Collectorate premises received 8.50 mm rainfall, followed by Tiruchengodu 8 mm and Kumarapalayam 6 p.m.