Rain impact: people told to inform officials about damages

ERODE
With monsoon setting it, the district administration has asked the public to provide details of damaged buildings to the toll-free number.
Collector C. Kathiravan in a press release said that as part of preparations to face the monsoon, details of damaged government and public buildings, damaged electric lines and poles, and damaged mobile towers in residential areas and trees that pose a threat to the public should be reported to the 24-hour toll free control room functioning at the Collectorate for necessary action. He said that the public can contact 0424-2260211 and the toll free number 1077 and provide any information.
Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services are gearing up to handle any natural calamity during the North-East monsoon.
On Friday, firefighters performed a mock drill at River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam where they demonstrated on rescuing people who drown. Also, personnel performed how to use cardiopulmonary resuscitation to save lives during the monsoon. They used inflatable rubber boats and rescue boards to exhibit their skills in saving the person in distress.
Officials said that a person could escape from flood waters using a tube, balloon or empty plastic bottles and asked the public not to panic during such situations. The drill was jointly conducted by the departments of revenue, police and fire and rescue services.
