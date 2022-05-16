Rain hits mango yield in Salem

With only 15 days for the season to end, the supply is expected to decline in the coming days, say traders

Though the unseasonal rain has brought much needed relief for people from the simmering heat, it has affected the supply of mangoes to the market, according to traders.

The mango season starts in April and ends in June. However, this year the supply of the fruit to markets here has been low. The rain has affected mango yield and the markets are yet to see a huge arrival. The traders lamented that with only 15 days for the season to end, the supply is expected to decline in the coming days.

Traders in Salem market said that varieties such as Imam pasand, Aphonso, Malgova, Salem Bangalora, and Sindhura have started arriving in the markets and the supply is mainly from areas within Salem. They said the supply was sufficient only to meet the local market needs and the situation was similar in Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri districts.

A. Jayapal, president of Salem Mango and Fruits Merchants’ Association, said about 10 tonnes of mangoes was supplied a day during the beginning of the season and it was between 10 and 15 tonnes at present. He said the fruit was not harvested during rain and the yield was expected to decline in the coming days.

Mr. Jayapal said the suply was not sufficient to meet the export needs and the rates had increased by 20% compared to previous year.