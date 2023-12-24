Rain affects Tiruppur garment shipments in Thoothukudi

December 24, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Significant volume of garments made in Tiruppur and ready for shipment at Thoothukudi were affected by the recent rain, according to the Tiruppur Exporters Association (TEA).

Association president K. Subramanian said, in a press release, that TEA joint secretary Kumar Duraisamy recently visited five of the most affected Inland Container Depots / Container Freight Stations in Thoothukudi and held talks with the officials there.

The Association advised its members to give letters to the Depots/Stations through the Customs House Agents and take back the goods. All the Depots and Freight Stations have insurance cover. If the exporting company did not have marine insurance, it should get relief through the insurance cover of the Depots. The exporting company should take action through the Customs House Agents to get relief.

The Association had urged the Container Depots or Freight Stations to issue letters regarding the damaged goods and they promised to do so. While the Association would continue to support its members, the respective exporters should also send their personnel to the port and take steps, he said.