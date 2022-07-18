Railways launch iconic week event in Tiruppur

The Salem Division of Southern Railway has started the week-long 'Iconic Week Celebration' of the Central government's ‘Azadi Ki Rail Gadi Aur Stations’ (Trains & Railway Stations associated with the Freedom Struggle) event on Monday at Tiruppur Railway Station. The event will go on till July 23.

The event was inaugurated by Chairman and CEO of the Railway Board Vinay Kumar Tripathi. An exhibition unveiled by the grandson of ‘Kodi Kaatha’ Kumaran Sivanandam narrating the struggle of freedom fighters like Tiruppur Kumaran was the main attraction. Patriotic songs and a drama on Sarojini Naidu's role in the Independence struggle were performed.

Divisional Railway Manager A. Gautam Srinivas, addressing the gathering, recalled the sacrifice made by Tiruppur Kumaran and his patriotic fervour.

Tamil Nadu Freedom Fighters Association general secretary P.R. Natarajan, Tiruppur Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, and Additional Divisional Railway Manager P. Sivalingam along with railway staff were present on the occasion.