Railway officials distribute colouring books to children

Officials of the Salem Division of Southern Railway distributed colouring books and crayons to children of migrant workers boarding the Shramik special train at Tiruppur Junction on Friday.
Under the ‘Operation Muskaan (Smile)’ initiative, 250 children received the colouring books and crayon sets from Divisional Commercial Manager P.V. Manoj and Tiruppur Junction Chief Commercial Inspector Elango. The children and their parents were among the 1,600 passengers who boarded the train to Dhanbad, Jharkhand, that left Tiruppur Junction at 7.45 p.m.
Besides, 800 migrant workers received cloth bags to mark the World Environment Day. Mariyalayam, a women’s organisation, distributed groceries to 18 contract cleaning staff employed at Tiruppur Junction.
