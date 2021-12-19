Coimbatore

Rail users observe fast in Erode

The passengers urged the Southern Railway to resume operation of various MEMU services.  

Rail passengers, who travel using season tickets, staged a protest in Erode on Sunday urging the Southern Railway to operate various MEMU services.

The members of Erode Season Ticket Rail Passengers Welfare Association observed a fast on Old Railway Station road and demanded that MEMU services between Erode and Coimbatore, Palakkad Town and Erode and services between Salem wnd Coimbatore should be resumed.

The protesters said the services that were stopped citing the COVID-19 pandemic had severely affected regular travellers.

Many persons were forced to travel on two-wheelers and it had led to fatalities.

Bus fares

They demanded that train services 66601, 66600, 66608, 66609, 66602 and 66603 should be resumed for the welfare of rail passengers. As bus fares were higher that train tickets, the protesters urged the authorities to resume the train services.


