GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

R. Nandini takes over as chairperson of CII-Southern Region

March 22, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
R. Nandini, chairperson of CII Southern Region

R. Nandini, chairperson of CII Southern Region | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

R. Nandini, Managing Director of Chandra Textiles, has taken over as Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for 2024-2025.

She has served as chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu and chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network earlier. She is also a member of the CII national council. She is a member of the board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and is an independent director in the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp, has taken over as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Southern region. He is the former chairman of CII Kerala Council and headed the CII Southern region sub committees on banking and financial services, and tourism earlier.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.