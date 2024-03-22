R. Nandini takes over as chairperson of CII-Southern Region

March 22, 2024 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

R. Nandini, Managing Director of Chandra Textiles, has taken over as Chairperson of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Southern Region, for 2024-2025.

She has served as chairperson of CII Tamil Nadu and chairwoman of CII Indian Women Network earlier. She is also a member of the CII national council. She is a member of the board of Cognizant Foundation, the CSR arm of Cognizant Technology Solutions, and is an independent director in the board of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation.

Thomas John Muthoot, Chairman and Managing Director of Muthoot Fincorp, has taken over as the Deputy Chairman of the CII Southern region. He is the former chairman of CII Kerala Council and headed the CII Southern region sub committees on banking and financial services, and tourism earlier.