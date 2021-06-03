Quack arrested

A 51-year-old woman, who had completed Plus Two and was practising allopathic medicine at her residence in Anthiyur, was arrested.

Muthalagi of Mookkampalayam in Brahmadesam Panchayat was providing treatment to people complaining of fever, cough and other ailments. Anthiyur Tahsildar Veeramuthu received complaints from the public and the issue was taken up with the Health Department. Officials visited her house and found medicines, injections and other medical gadgets. They seized the items and she was taken to Anthiyur police station.

Inquiries revealed that she worked as a nurse at many private hospitals for over 20 years.She was produced at a court in Bhavani and lodged at prison.