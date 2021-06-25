Q-branch SSI arrested for woman’s murder in Ooty

The Nilgiris district police on Friday arrested a Special Sub-Inspector attached to the Q-branch CID police for the murder of a 51-year-old woman at Khandal in Udhagamandalam.

The victim was identified as P. Mahi, a resident of Khandal.

According to the police, Mahi had been recently discharged from a hospital after contracting COVID-19. The woman and the accused, Mustafa (55), had visited a guest house together on Thursday night. The two had reportedly consumed alcohol before an argument broke out between them. Mustafa is suspected to have assaulted Mahi resulting in her death.

Sources said that Mustafa wrapped the body in a bedsheet and left it at her house on Friday morning, claiming that she died from COVID-19. The family of the deceased, suspecting foul play, informed the Nilgiris district police. A case of suspicious death was registered by the police on Friday and it was later modified to murder. Mustafa surrendered before the local village administrative officer and was arrested by the police.